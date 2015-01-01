Features
Fleep for Business
Let your team collaborate within and across multiple teams and organizations, now with admin controls for businesses.
Simple admin interface
Manage your organization’s user accounts in the admin panel. Add and remove people, deactivate and delete accounts as necessary.
Conversations for getting work done
Chat with any other Fleep user and include several teams in a Fleep conversation. All the benefits of the Fleep messaging network, and added admin controls for those who need it.
Use your logo in Fleep
Upload your organization’s logo - this will be shown in the desktop user interface to all of your organization’s Fleep users.
Ready to go?
Sign up for free.
Copyright © Fleep Technologies 2015
All Rights Reserved
